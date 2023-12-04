Old West Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425,297 shares during the quarter. Denison Mines makes up approximately 0.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Denison Mines worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 421,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,908,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DNN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,993,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,282. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNN. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

