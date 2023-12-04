Old West Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 76.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,179 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Vale by 209.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 94,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vale by 407.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth $43,953,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 134,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 3.1 %

VALE traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,090,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,148,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

