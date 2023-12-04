Old West Investment Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Old West Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333,104 shares during the period. Energy Fuels makes up about 1.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Energy Fuels worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,028,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 170,813 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 718,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 671,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 981,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,010. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

