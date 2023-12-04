Old West Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,680,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. SmartRent comprises 7.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85,202 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 89.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SmartRent by 30.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 32,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SmartRent by 54.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 4,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SmartRent by 70.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $117,274.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

