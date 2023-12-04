Old West Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Old West Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,028 shares during the quarter. Genie Energy makes up 2.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 232.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 920,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genie Energy by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 129,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,754. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $653.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $125.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,442 shares of company stock valued at $888,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

