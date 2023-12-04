Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 101,264 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 260.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,264 shares during the quarter. Cadre makes up 1.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cadre worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after buying an additional 600,878 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Cadre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,265,000 after buying an additional 160,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadre by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,969,985 shares in the company, valued at $446,201,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $309,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at $449,942,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $241,083.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,969,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,201,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,528 shares of company stock worth $786,727. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cadre

Cadre Stock Down 1.3 %

Cadre stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,186. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Cadre Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.