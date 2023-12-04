Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,531 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,673,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 382,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,942. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $300,119.04. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

