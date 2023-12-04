Old West Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

RIG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,674,793. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

