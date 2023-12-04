OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 603,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,148,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

OLO Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $976.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $51,940.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,815 shares of company stock valued at $445,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 485.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Articles

