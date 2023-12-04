ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of ONON traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. 2,236,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.15. ON has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

