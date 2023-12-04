Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Shares of OKTA opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.92. Okta has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,623,000 after buying an additional 136,267 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after buying an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Okta by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,392,000 after buying an additional 113,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

