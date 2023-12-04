Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Overstock.com Price Performance

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $760.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,481.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 6,455 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $99,858.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,481.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $297,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,344.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 142,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,348 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

