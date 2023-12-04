Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 2,373 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG opened at $81.96 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.