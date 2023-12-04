Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.14.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EL opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.