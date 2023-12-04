Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

PARA opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

