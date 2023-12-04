Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.1 %

FIS opened at $59.90 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

