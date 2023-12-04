Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IR opened at $72.24 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

