Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 1,255 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,041,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $96.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.