Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 218 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $226.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.