Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.42. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 885,010 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PGY. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after purchasing an additional 713,728 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,156 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

