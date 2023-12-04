Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 14,358,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 59,207,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,573 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $589,141.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $6,044,208. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,395,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

