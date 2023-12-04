Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 3,835 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,606,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,588,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

