Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 4,386 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of MSA Safety worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $40,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after buying an additional 238,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSA Safety by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 165,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSA traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.94. 2,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

