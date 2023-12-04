Palisade Capital Management LP Acquires 53,113 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of Cousins Properties worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.