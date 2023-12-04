Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 14,514 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 487,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $45,926,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.70. 99,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,652. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

