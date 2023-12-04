Palisade Capital Management LP Buys 4,859 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 0.82% of Group 1 Automotive worth $29,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,877. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.87 and a 52 week high of $293.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.08.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $598,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

