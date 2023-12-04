Palisade Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Fortive worth $24,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fortive by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,542. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

