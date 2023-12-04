Palisade Capital Management LP Has $18.20 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,650 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 129,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.45. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

