Palisade Capital Management LP Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,615,062 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

FULT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 138,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

