Palisade Capital Management LP Has $21.58 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,993 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 1.33% of Semtech worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,160,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Semtech news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.14. 199,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

