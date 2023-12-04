Palisade Capital Management LP Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after buying an additional 53,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after buying an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after purchasing an additional 104,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In related news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $36,725.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $478.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGP

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

