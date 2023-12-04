Palisade Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Blackbaud makes up about 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $46,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.9 %

BLKB traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 68,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,655.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $362,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $857,736. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

