Palisade Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 1.00% of Azenta worth $27,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter worth $99,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ AZTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,217. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

