Palisade Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 1.25% of Verra Mobility worth $37,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 114,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

