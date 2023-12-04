Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Barnes Group makes up 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 1.55% of Barnes Group worth $33,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 30,607 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $294,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,277. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans-Peter Manner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

