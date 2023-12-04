Palisade Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,788,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,944 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCCS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

