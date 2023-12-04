Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 1,070,854 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,747 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,070,854 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Altair Engineering worth $29,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 73,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock worth $265,637,000 after buying an additional 120,957 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $652,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,456.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,425 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

