Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 25,396 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palisade Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.58. The company had a trading volume of 276,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,101. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

