Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $12.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,181. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $296.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.66.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

