Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.17

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 265183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 70,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,712 shares of company stock valued at $630,939 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 799,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 769,899 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,058,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

