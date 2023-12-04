Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAM. HSBC cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

Pampa Energía stock opened at $45.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energía by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 199,577 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

