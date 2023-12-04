Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

