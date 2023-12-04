Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $16.18

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $15.67. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 650,437 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

