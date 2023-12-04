Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.47% of Paramount Global worth $152,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,174,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 98,053.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,603,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,187 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

PARA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. 4,457,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,912. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

