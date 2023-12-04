Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson Purchases 2,000 Shares

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,780.00.

Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Park Lawn alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00.

Park Lawn Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$16.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. Park Lawn Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.67 and a 52-week high of C$29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.23.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2643312 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLC shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.13.

View Our Latest Report on PLC

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.