Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Increased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PH opened at $440.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $441.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

