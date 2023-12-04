PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 72,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 5,592,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,166,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

