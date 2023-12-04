Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,090 ($13.77) target price on the stock.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 706.50 ($8.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 691.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 695.54. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.83 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975.50 ($12.32). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

