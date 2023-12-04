PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

