Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.01

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 256054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after buying an additional 210,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 567,294 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,818,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,333 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,294,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

